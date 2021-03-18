Buying and selling rate of US dollar in Pakistan on March 18

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs155.5, while it was sold at Rs156.6 on Thursday. Photo: File

Traders say the rupee breached the 156 per dollar level amid thin dollar demand from importers for payments.



The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs155.5, while it was sold at Rs156.6 on Thursday, March 18 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.



Traders said the rupee breached the 156 per dollar level on Wednesday amid thin dollar demand from importers for payments. Moreover, there were better inflows in form of remittances ahead of the Ramazan and Eid holidays and into Roshan Digital Account.

“There were no significant payments today,” a foreign exchange trader at a major bank told The News. “Exporters continued to sell dollars to increase their profit margins in anticipation of further appreciation of the exchange rate.”

The government credit line from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) has also resulted in a reduction of outflows from the market. The government last month signed a $1.1 billion trade financing facility with ITFC to import oil and liquefied natural gas in the current year.



Meanwhile, following were the rates of the US dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Wednesday.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 119

121

Canadian Dollar 124.5

126.5

Euro 184.5

186.5

Saudi Riyal 41

41.6

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

China Yuan 24.3

24.45

UAE Dirham 42

42.5

UK Pound Sterling 215

215

US Dollar 155.7

156.6





