Arif Hassan named best actor for ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ at Asian World Film Festival

Arif Hassan who essayed the lead role in 'Zindagi Tamasha (Circus of Life)', bagged the top prize

Pakistani film Zindagi Tamasha may not have seen the light of day in the country but the Sarmad Khoosat-directorial is making waves internationally.

Acclaimed actor Arif Hassan who essayed the lead role of Rahat Khawaja in Zindagi Tamasha (Circus of Life), bagged the top prize at the 6th Annual Asian World Film Festival.

The Snow Leopard Award for Best Actor was extended to the Gardaab star during the award ceremony earlier this week and was presented by Jury member Joanne Goh.

Following the announcement noted Pakistani writer Muhammad Hanif turned to Twitter to extend his felicitations while still playing a little safe.

“Congratulations to makers of Zindagi Tamasha. Not tagging them as still scared for them. Not saying [expletive] to those who stopped its release cos still scared of them,” he wrote.

Directed and co-produced by Sarmad Khoosat along with his sister Kanwal Khoosat, Zindagi Tamasha is a bilingual movie shot in Lahore.

Written by Nirmal Bano, a fresh graduate from Lahore's National College of Arts (NCA), the film features model-turned-actress Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hasan and Ali Qureshi in pivotal roles, with Sarmad having a special appearance in the upcoming film.