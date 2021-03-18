Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’ decision to cut Prince Harry off financially officially unearthed

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Prince Charles’ decision to cut Prince Harry off financially officially unearthed

Experts have finally come forward to address Prince Charles’ decision to cut Prince Harry off financially.

This news was brought forward by Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers and ITV’s Lorraine and during their chat Mr. Myers claimed, "There have been reports that Charles wasn't taking Harry's calls. Now perhaps this was about Harry asking for more money.”

"We already know that he said himself that his father had cut him off. I'm not too sure if there's much sympathy for a 36-year-old man talking about his father cutting him off financially."

"However people I've spoken to have said that Charles was just frustrated at the fact that Harry kept changing his mind. So, listen, this is just going to run and run and run. I'm sure the Queen wants to deal with it in-house like she said. Not have it all spread over the airways of American television."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles 'regrets' calling Harry after Sussexes leak 'unproductive' talks

Prince Charles 'regrets' calling Harry after Sussexes leak 'unproductive' talks

Queen let go of Harry, Meghan to let Charles and William take the spotlight

Queen let go of Harry, Meghan to let Charles and William take the spotlight
Zayn Malik gives rare insight on raising 'amazing' daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik gives rare insight on raising 'amazing' daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid
Emma Watson says she was ‘heartbroken’ after Tom Felton rejected her

Emma Watson says she was ‘heartbroken’ after Tom Felton rejected her
Demi Lovato is 'overwhelmed' after support from fans on heartbreaking docuseries

Demi Lovato is 'overwhelmed' after support from fans on heartbreaking docuseries

Benedict Cumberbatch addresses ‘WandaVision’ cameo rumours

Benedict Cumberbatch addresses ‘WandaVision’ cameo rumours
BTS reminisce over 2021 Grammy loss with heartfelt ‘positives’

BTS reminisce over 2021 Grammy loss with heartfelt ‘positives’
Britney Spears filing lawsuit to get dad out of her personal affairs again

Britney Spears filing lawsuit to get dad out of her personal affairs again

Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes defends J.K. Rowling’s transgender tirade

Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes defends J.K. Rowling’s transgender tirade
Prince Harry, William's current equation deemed unpleasant by royal expert

Prince Harry, William's current equation deemed unpleasant by royal expert

Demi Lovato gets monthly injections that prevent her from relapsing

Demi Lovato gets monthly injections that prevent her from relapsing

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'still engaged' despite clear problems, says source

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'still engaged' despite clear problems, says source

Latest

view all