pakistan
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

NAB issues fresh summons against Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind land case

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.
  • NAB has summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Raiwind land case.
  • The PML-N leader has been directed to appear before NAB Lahore on Friday, March 26.
  • NAB alleges that 1,500 kanal land was illegally transferred to Maryam Nawaz in Jati Umra with the help of bureaucracy.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PML-N Vice President in yet another case on March 26, Geo News reported Thursday.

In the call-up notice issued on Thursday, the anti-graft body alleged that 1,500 kanal land was illegally transferred to Maryam Nawaz in Jati Umra with the help of bureaucracy.

According to a NAB notification, the Sharif family had acquired 3,500 kanal land in 2013 and got the master plan of Lahore changed in 2015 in connivance with the relevant officials.

The then-DCO Noorul Ameen and DG Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema have also been nominated in the case.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz's bail cannot be suspended immediately, says LHC

Thousands of kanal of land in the area was declared green land, it further alleged.

The PML-N leader has been directed to bring all the records with her on March 26.

It is pertinent to mention that Maryam Nawaz has also been called to appear before the NAB in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on the same day.

In her last appearance before NAB in a money-laundering case in August 2020, clashes had taken place outside NAB office between police and PML-N workers.

The anti-corruption watchdog had also approached the Lahore High Court for the cancellation of bail given to Maryam in the CSM case - a request that was rejected by the court.

A two-member bench of the LHC issued the order Wednesday in response to the plea moved by NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal.

The written order states that the order granting Maryam bail cannot be suspended immediately.

It notes that the anti-graft watchdog claimed that despite repeatedly summoning the PML-N leader, she did not appear.

The federal home secretary has also been directed to file a detailed reply on NAB's request by April 7.

