Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Yami Gautam candidly dishes over scouting future career prospects

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Yami Gautam candidly dishes over scouting future career prospects

Bollywood powerhouse Yami Gautam recently got candid about her career prospects and her desire to balance her mainstream career with explorative projects down south.

The actor got candid about her burning career goals during an interview with the Bombay Times.

There she was quoted saying, “I have always said that I want to balance between all mediums and across all the languages. I would like to explore a lot especially in these times with the kind of content that is coming our way.”

“Right now, I am slightly occupied with my Hindi projects. But I am on a lookout for sure. Personally, I love watching regional films.”

More From Showbiz:

Abdullah Qureshi welcomes baby girl with wife Sadia Subhan

Abdullah Qureshi welcomes baby girl with wife Sadia Subhan
Soni Razdan wants actors to get the COVID-19 vaccine first

Soni Razdan wants actors to get the COVID-19 vaccine first
Arif Hassan named best actor for ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ at Asian World Film Festival

Arif Hassan named best actor for ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ at Asian World Film Festival
Hira Mani vs Esra Bilgic: Who looks more beautiful in Ertugrul Halime Sultan's getup

Hira Mani vs Esra Bilgic: Who looks more beautiful in Ertugrul Halime Sultan's getup
Aiman Khan stuns in latest snap

Aiman Khan stuns in latest snap
Mahira Khan looks gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Mahira Khan looks gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Imran Abbas teases Ayeza Khan for sharing series of photos

Imran Abbas teases Ayeza Khan for sharing series of photos
Rosie Gabrielle tells fans how to find true love in life

Rosie Gabrielle tells fans how to find true love in life
Atif Aslam sheds light on his wife’s miscarriage ahead of long distance performance

Atif Aslam sheds light on his wife’s miscarriage ahead of long distance performance
Mehwish Hayat celebrates diversity after Riz Ahmed's historic Oscar nod

Mehwish Hayat celebrates diversity after Riz Ahmed's historic Oscar nod
Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt birthday note for son Arin as he turns 18

Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt birthday note for son Arin as he turns 18
Tara Sutaria updates fans on her health: ‘I am covid negative and healthy’

Tara Sutaria updates fans on her health: ‘I am covid negative and healthy’

Latest

view all