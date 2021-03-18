Yami Gautam candidly dishes over scouting future career prospects

Bollywood powerhouse Yami Gautam recently got candid about her career prospects and her desire to balance her mainstream career with explorative projects down south.

The actor got candid about her burning career goals during an interview with the Bombay Times.

There she was quoted saying, “I have always said that I want to balance between all mediums and across all the languages. I would like to explore a lot especially in these times with the kind of content that is coming our way.”

“Right now, I am slightly occupied with my Hindi projects. But I am on a lookout for sure. Personally, I love watching regional films.”