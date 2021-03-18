Soni Razdan wants actors to get the COVID-19 vaccine first

Soni Razdan had said that the only people who couldn’t wear masks at work were actors

Bollywood star Soni Razdan has spoken up about the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in India and how actors should be able to receive it now.

Turning to Twitter, the Raazi actor revealed that the vaccines should be open for all and the government shouldn’t be the one prioritizing amongst professions.

Razdan had said that the only people who couldn’t wear masks and other protective gear at work were actors.

She was responding to Suhel Seth’s tweet that read: "FOR GOD’S SAKE, OPEN VACCINATION FOR ALL. WHOEVER WANTS IT SHOULD GET IT! WHO IS THE GOVERNMENT TO PRIROTISE WHICH PROFESSIONS ARE MORE VALUABLE THAN OTHERS? THESE ARE INDIAN LIVES WE ARE TALKING ABOUT.”

She replied saying: “Oh and every actor isn’t a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of ones profession can’t be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez.”