Thursday Mar 18 2021
'Meghan and Harry have not learnt a thing from privacy battle,' blasts relationship expert

'Harry and Meghan haven’t learned the lessons of Thomas Markle sharing private correspondence'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unleashed a storm after droppiong bombshells about their thorny royal journey to Oprah Winfrey. 

Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been receiving stinging remarks from all around. 

According to relationship expert Pam Spurr, Meghan and Harry have not 'learnt a thing from their privacy battle' and it is time they should 'stop the blame game.'

"Surprisingly Harry and Meghan haven’t learned the lessons of Thomas Markle sharing private correspondence with a national newspaper," Spurr wrote in her piece for The Mirror. 

"A distressed Meghan severed all ties with him although it seems the brothers are trying to talk and that is at least a fragile starting point," she added. 

"As with any family I hope William and Harry can avoid tits-for-tat that only worsen things. And they shouldn’t allow pride to stop them doing the right thing and continue to reach out privately to each other," the relationship expert continued.

"It’s time they start to ignore the public megaphone of he said-she said type of commentary and focus on each other," Spurr concluded.

