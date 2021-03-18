Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Abdullah Qureshi welcomes baby girl with wife Sadia Subhan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Singer Abdullah Qureshi and his wife Sadia Subhan have welcomed a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram the Fasana hit maker shared an adorable photo where he could be seen holding his wife's hand as well as the little one's.

"16.03.21 Allah ke fazl-o-karam se Jahaan A. Qureshi dunya main pohanch chuki hai. Alhamdulillah! [By the grace of Allah Jahaan A. Quresi has arrived in this world]" he captioned the post. 

The photo saw fans as well as friends shower the couple with love and congratulatory messages. 

Musician Aahad Nayani in particular commented a simple heart emoji, sending his love to the proud parents. 

"Congrats so excited already!" one happy fan commented.

"OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!" another commented. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Swara Bhaskar jumps on Dananeer Mobeen’s 'Pawri' bandwagon

Swara Bhaskar jumps on Dananeer Mobeen’s 'Pawri' bandwagon

Soni Razdan wants actors to get the COVID-19 vaccine first

Soni Razdan wants actors to get the COVID-19 vaccine first
Yami Gautam candidly dishes over scouting future career prospects

Yami Gautam candidly dishes over scouting future career prospects
Arif Hassan named best actor for ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ at Asian World Film Festival

Arif Hassan named best actor for ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ at Asian World Film Festival
Hira Mani vs Esra Bilgic: Who looks more beautiful in Ertugrul Halime Sultan's getup

Hira Mani vs Esra Bilgic: Who looks more beautiful in Ertugrul Halime Sultan's getup
Aiman Khan stuns in latest snap

Aiman Khan stuns in latest snap
Mahira Khan looks gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Mahira Khan looks gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Imran Abbas teases Ayeza Khan for sharing series of photos

Imran Abbas teases Ayeza Khan for sharing series of photos
Rosie Gabrielle tells fans how to find true love in life

Rosie Gabrielle tells fans how to find true love in life
Atif Aslam sheds light on his wife’s miscarriage ahead of long distance performance

Atif Aslam sheds light on his wife’s miscarriage ahead of long distance performance
Mehwish Hayat celebrates diversity after Riz Ahmed's historic Oscar nod

Mehwish Hayat celebrates diversity after Riz Ahmed's historic Oscar nod
Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt birthday note for son Arin as he turns 18

Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt birthday note for son Arin as he turns 18

Latest

view all