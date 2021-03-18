Can't connect right now! retry
We get five-year mandates, so accountability should be done after every 5 years: PM

  • PM says that when PTI came into power, opponents said that the govt will be sent packing within a week. 
  • Says predictions related to when the govt would dissolve were being made every day.
  • Says federal govt wants Sindh govt to benefit from concessions given to the construction sector as well.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that people give a five-year mandate to the government, therefore, accountability should also be done after every five years to see what politicians have done for the nation and the people.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, the PM said that when the PTI government came into power, opponents commented that the government will be sent packing within a week. He added that at the time, predictions as to when the government would be dissolving were being made every day.

Read more: PM Imran Khan distributes houses, flats among labourers

The PM further said that he is confident that his government will "fulfil its promise of providing 5 million houses to the people of the country, adding that his government has already allotted homes to more than 7,000 people, while construction of more houses is underway.

PM said that after the 18th amendment, the powers are with the provinces. 

"The federal government wants the Sindh government to also benefit from the concessions given to the construction sector," he said.

The premier also revealed that the PTI government will be introducing a food security programme next month.

