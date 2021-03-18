PDM chief Fazl says anti-govt movement is very much alive

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks to the party's workers convention. — A still taken from a YouTube video

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday urged PM Imran Khan to admit he is "ineligible to run the country" and urged that elections should be held anew across Pakistan.



"Powerful forces should protect the nation and not side with this ineligible government," said Fazl.



The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief referred to the PPP not siding with the alliance on the issue of resignations from the Parliament, adding that politics was all about bravery and patience.



A day ago, the PDM had decided to postpone its planned long march meant to oust the PTI-led government because the PPP had shown reservations regarding the submission of resignations to the parliament before the march.

"When there are this many parties in an alliance, every one has its own beliefs and objectives," he said, adding that taking along numerous parties in an alliance is the most difficult part of politics.

"The PDM has to go through these circumstances [ups and downs]," he said. "But God willing, we will move forward in an amicable manner," added the PDM chief.



"Whether everyone sticks together or someone breaks away [from the alliance] the journey towards the destination goes on," added the JUI-F leader. "The only thing that matters is whether your stance is supported by the masses or not."



The JUI-F chief said that if the public supports even one political party, it can bring about a change in politics alone.



The PDM chief said there is no harm in "backing away to attack with a new strategy" adding that the PDM will move forward with a new strategy and will not let the government rest.

On Monday, Fazl had said that the PDM's long march "won't be effective if members don't submit their resignations from assemblies."

Later, when the PPP said it needed more time to deliberate upon the decision and said it would first consult the matter with the chief election commissioner (CEC), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that PPP will be given the due time to think things through but added that the behaviour of the PPP during the PDM meeting was "undemocratic."

A day ago, Fazl also said that the idea of submitting resignations was not the last option or the "atom bomb," and had reiterated that differences of opinion keep arising within the PDM, which is normal.



