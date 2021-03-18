Can't connect right now! retry
Mehwish Hayat's new look turns heads

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Pakistani star Mehwish Hayat certainly knows how to turn heads.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared her fresh hair cut with her fans.

Showing off the short look the star could be seen rocking her hair effortlessly.

The stunner was clearly unbothered by trolls that did not approve as she captioned the post: "Messy hair .. don’t care !"

Needless to say the new look got fans' stamp of approval as they lauded her with compliments.

"Gorgeous!" one fan wrote.

"OMG so pretty," wrote a second fan. 

Take a look:



