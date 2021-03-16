PDM briefs media on decisions taken during meeting

After a meeting of senior leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is briefing the media on deliberations held between the opposition parties.

Fazlur Rehman said that the main bone of contention between the alliance, the matter of mass resignations from assemblies, was discussed today.

He said that PPP expressed their reservations over the move and have sought time to respond.

"They will hold a meeting of the Central Executive Committee and will get back to us," he said.

The PDM chief then abruptly left the gathering, leaving PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to address the conference, flanked by PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani.



More to follow.

