Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Web Desk

PDM briefs media on decisions taken during meeting

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

After a meeting of senior leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is briefing the media on deliberations held between the opposition parties.

Fazlur Rehman said that the main bone of contention between the alliance, the matter of mass resignations from assemblies, was discussed today.

He said that PPP expressed their reservations over the move and have sought time to respond.

"They will hold a meeting of the Central Executive Committee and will get back to us," he said.

The PDM chief then abruptly left the gathering, leaving PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to address the conference, flanked by PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani.

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Zardari apologises to Maryam over remarks about Nawaz in PDM meeting

Zardari apologises to Maryam over remarks about Nawaz in PDM meeting
Islamabad's Margallah Hills National Park closed for public due to spike in coronavirus cases

Islamabad's Margallah Hills National Park closed for public due to spike in coronavirus cases
Sindh decides to engage private hospitals, labs in mass vaccination programme

Sindh decides to engage private hospitals, labs in mass vaccination programme
FBR's track and trace system crucial for checking tax evasions: PM Imran Khan

FBR's track and trace system crucial for checking tax evasions: PM Imran Khan
Second blast in Balochistan mine this week leaves seven dead

Second blast in Balochistan mine this week leaves seven dead
Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi explosion laid to rest

Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi explosion laid to rest
If you are ready for war, you must come back to Pakistan: Zardari to Nawaz

If you are ready for war, you must come back to Pakistan: Zardari to Nawaz
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Here's the list of vaccination centres across Punjab

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Here's the list of vaccination centres across Punjab
'PM Imran Khan wants electronic voting system as soon as possible'

'PM Imran Khan wants electronic voting system as soon as possible'
How soon after a coronavirus vaccine can you consider yourself fully protected?

How soon after a coronavirus vaccine can you consider yourself fully protected?
Sindh govt decides to change route of Malir Expressway

Sindh govt decides to change route of Malir Expressway
Schools closed in 8 KP cities amid surge in coronavirus cases

Schools closed in 8 KP cities amid surge in coronavirus cases

Latest

view all