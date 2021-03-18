Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
GEO NEWS

Prince William and Prince Harry likely to meet: report

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William are likely to meet within "just months" at what a British media outlet said "a very emotional event".

Citing an unnamed source, UK's Daily Express reported that both the brothers remain united in carrying on their mother's legacy.

According to the report, William and Harry would meet on July 1, when they will put on a united front to honour their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday. 

Prince Harry spoke to his father Prince Charles and brother William after he and his wife Meghan Markle raised allegations of racism in the royal family during an explosive TV interview, a friend said Tuesday.

In the interview, Harry said that his father had cut him off financially and at one point stopped taking his calls, and he also described his damaged relationship with Prince William.

Harry and Meghan, whose father is white and mother is Black, now live in California after stepping away from royal duties.

The British monarchy has been rocked by the couple´s allegations that an unnamed royal asked how dark their child´s skin would be before he was born.

"I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it´s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," Gayle King, a US television presenter and friend of the couple, said on CBS.

