With 3,449 new cases, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate surges past 8%

A resident (right) wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 offers Friday prayers with other Muslims at a mosque in Rawalpindi on March 13, 2020. Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate spiked to 8% Friday after 3,449 new cases emerged during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily data available on the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) website, another 40 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 619,259 across the country.

Meanwhile, the number of total active cases stands at 27,188 in Pakistan as of today.



As per the statistics, about 813 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 578,314.

Provincial situation

In a provincial breakdown, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh reached 2,62,503 while 4,473 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

On the other hand, the total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 1,93,054 and 5,919 people have lost their lives to the virus.

The total number of patients in Balochistan is 19,290 while the death toll is 202.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of coronavirus patients is reported to be at 77,972 with 2,196 deaths while in Azad Kashmir, 11,377 people have been infected with the virus and 328 people have died from the virus so far.

In addition, the number of coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan so far has been 4,967 and 103 people have died from coronavirus.



According to the NCOC data, the total number of coronavirus patients in the federal capital city Islamabad is 50, 096 and so far 536 deaths have been reported.

NCOC concerned over SOP violations

A day earlier, the NCOC communicated deep concerns regarding the rising disease trend and mortality rate in the country.

The forum was briefed that almost all major cities have crossed 5% positivity.

Provincial administrations have been asked to take immediate actions for the strict implementation of SOPs.

Serious concern was shown on the general disregard of SOPs by the masses. Mass violations of SOPs and disrespect of orders including not wearing of a mask, disregard of social distancing are widely reported.

The coronavirus monitoring body appealed to citizens to once again display a good example of social behavior and follow the SOPs in letter and spirit.

It was also decided that COVID-19 vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on Sundays and national holidays.