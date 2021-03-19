Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Tennis queen Sania Mirza hits 7 million followers on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

File photo of Sania Mirza.

Tennis ace Sania Mirza has hit 7 million on Instagram on Friday.

Mirza has a strong social media presence where she is actively found interacting with her fans on various issues.

Recently, she shared a video where she can be seen taking an evening stroll with her husband and former batsman Shoaib Malik.

Read more: Sania Mirza shares a lovely family snap on Instagram Stories

The power couple can be seen wearing the same shoes as they walk near the seashore.

“Evening walks in matching recovery day was an active recovery day,” Mirza wrote the caption on her Instagram story.

Here are a few of her most liked posts on Instagram:



More From Sports:

Pak vs SA: Proteas name ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series

Pak vs SA: Proteas name ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series
Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy seen 'chilling' with people in Pakistan

Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy seen 'chilling' with people in Pakistan
Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood among seven additional players to join national camp

Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood among seven additional players to join national camp
Indian fans upset after ICC includes Babar Azam in Justice League tweet

Indian fans upset after ICC includes Babar Azam in Justice League tweet
Shahid Afridi pays heartwarming tribute to 'father figure' Bob Woolmer on death anniversary

Shahid Afridi pays heartwarming tribute to 'father figure' Bob Woolmer on death anniversary
Justice League: For ICC, Babar Azam is Flash and Kohli — Aquaman

Justice League: For ICC, Babar Azam is Flash and Kohli — Aquaman
PCB shares details of youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket

PCB shares details of youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket

Leftover PSL matches may be held between May 23 and June 20: sources

Leftover PSL matches may be held between May 23 and June 20: sources
Babar Azam spotted with unmasked, untested individuals a day before COVID-19 testing

Babar Azam spotted with unmasked, untested individuals a day before COVID-19 testing
'I don't understand PCB's selection criteria,' says Shahid Afridi

'I don't understand PCB's selection criteria,' says Shahid Afridi
PCB '90% responsible' for PSL 6 bio-secure bubble failure: Quetta Gladiators owner

PCB '90% responsible' for PSL 6 bio-secure bubble failure: Quetta Gladiators owner
Babar Azam in top 10 of all cricket formats in new ICC ranking

Babar Azam in top 10 of all cricket formats in new ICC ranking

Latest

view all