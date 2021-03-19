Tennis queen Sania Mirza hits 7 million followers on Instagram

File photo of Sania Mirza.

Tennis ace Sania Mirza has hit 7 million on Instagram on Friday.

Mirza has a strong social media presence where she is actively found interacting with her fans on various issues.

Recently, she shared a video where she can be seen taking an evening stroll with her husband and former batsman Shoaib Malik.

The power couple can be seen wearing the same shoes as they walk near the seashore.

“Evening walks in matching recovery day was an active recovery day,” Mirza wrote the caption on her Instagram story.



Here are a few of her most liked posts on Instagram:







