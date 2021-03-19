Khloé Kardashian considers surrogacy after high-risk pregnancy scare?

According to reports, Khloé Kardashian is seriously looking into surrogacy after learning about her high-risk status according to a new KUWTK episode.

In the episode highlight the reality TV star claims, "I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera but they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning.”



"But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing. This is all really shocking to me. All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."

In the episode Khloé wore her heart on her sleeve and concluded by admitting that she “loved being pregnant with True; it's such a beautiful experience to have. Knowing I might not ever get to feel like that again, it's daunting, it's scary, it's stressful. It breaks my heart.”