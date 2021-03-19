Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian considers surrogacy after high-risk pregnancy scare?

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Khloé Kardashian considers surrogacy after high-risk pregnancy scare?

According to reports, Khloé Kardashian is seriously looking into surrogacy after learning about her high-risk status according to a new KUWTK episode.

In the episode highlight the reality TV star claims, "I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera but they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning.”

"But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing. This is all really shocking to me. All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."

In the episode Khloé wore her heart on her sleeve and concluded by admitting that she “loved being pregnant with True; it's such a beautiful experience to have. Knowing I might not ever get to feel like that again, it's daunting, it's scary, it's stressful. It breaks my heart.”

More From Entertainment:

Armie Hammer accused of raping woman four years ago

Armie Hammer accused of raping woman four years ago

Scott Disick tells Khloe Kardashian what led to his split with Sofia Richie

Scott Disick tells Khloe Kardashian what led to his split with Sofia Richie

Hilary Duff predicts gender of third baby, says she's 'scared of having a girl'

Hilary Duff predicts gender of third baby, says she's 'scared of having a girl'
Justin Bieber spells his love for Hailey Baldwin in ‘Deserve You’ track

Justin Bieber spells his love for Hailey Baldwin in ‘Deserve You’ track
Katie Price is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Carl Woods?

Katie Price is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Carl Woods?
Queen Elizabeth's bitter response to racism allegation an 'underlying jab' at Meghan

Queen Elizabeth's bitter response to racism allegation an 'underlying jab' at Meghan

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox testifies against Brad Pitt in tense court war

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox testifies against Brad Pitt in tense court war

Piers Morgan attacks Gayle King for acting as Harry and Meghan’s ‘PR mouthpiece’

Piers Morgan attacks Gayle King for acting as Harry and Meghan’s ‘PR mouthpiece’
Meghan Markle's personal information unlawfully accessed

Meghan Markle's personal information unlawfully accessed
Brad Pitt distraught after Angelina Jolie accuses him of being violent in court docs

Brad Pitt distraught after Angelina Jolie accuses him of being violent in court docs

Zack Snyder’s Justice League lands on HBO Max, receives praise from fans

Zack Snyder’s Justice League lands on HBO Max, receives praise from fans
Kris Jenner shares thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split

Kris Jenner shares thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split

Latest

view all