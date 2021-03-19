Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 19 2021
Hania Aamir shares a thought-provoking note

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Hania Aamir shares a thought-provoking note

Pakistani singer and actress Hania Aamir has shared a thought-provoking note, saying “Kindness is attractive. Being supportive is attractive. Respecting people is attractive. Co-existing with a difference of opinion is attractive.”

Sharing her dazzling photo on Instagram, the Titli actress said “I pride myself on being the person that I am today.”

“Yes I make the most of each day. Yes I speak my mind. Yes you might think I’m too much. I am. I am all of these things. I am extra. Extra. I love more. Laugh more. Feel more. Every emotion is heightened and that is the person that I am.”

“But what I’ve been seeing on social media lately makes me not sad exactly but confused.”

“How can people not be okay with seeing someone happy? Why can’t people be happy in others happiness? Somebody smiling can put you off? Because they’re not what you expect them to be or they don’t lead their life how you do?,” Hania said and added “There are all kinds of people in this world. Some you get some you don’t but hating is not even an option. At least not in 2021 when we’ve seen so much together as a world.”

The actress further said “Kindness is attractive. Being supportive is attractive. Respecting people is attractive. Co-existing with a difference of opinion is attractive.”

“Basically I am amazing you should get to know me,” she concluded.

