Friday Mar 19 2021
Anupam Kher belts a soulful song for fellow balding men

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Indian actor Anupam Kher recently took to social media and shared the meaning behind his latest song about hair growth prayers for fellow bald men.

The song in question is one Kher has kept hidden for over 40 years, and has been detailed at length in his caption.

The translated caption reads, “Dedicated to Ganj .. 40 years ago, when I came to Mumbai to try my luck in movies, my hair was falling apart and people were busy. People used to call it my luck and I used to call it my specialty. Wrote this song on Ganje.”

Check it out below:


