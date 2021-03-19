Ayeza Khan to share ‘breaking news’ with fans today

Can't connect right now! retry
Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan has left her millions of fans in awe after she teased them she would be sharing a ‘breaking news’ today.

The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and posted a poster inscribed with ‘breaking news’ and said that she would share it at 8:00 pm today.

She captioned the poster “8:00 pm tonight” followed by an emoji with finger covering closed lips.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the breaking news shortly after Ayeza teased them.

Earlier, Ayeza took to Instagram and shared her dazzling pictures from the latest photo shoot.

