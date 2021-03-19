Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts highlight conservation, sustainable use of water ahead of World Water Day

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Photo by mrjn Photography on Unsplash.

LAHORE:  In a bid to highlight the importance of water, its preservation, and sustainable use, the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Nestlé Pakistan arranged a webinar ahead of World Water Day, which is going to be observed worldwide on March 22, under this year’s theme ‘Valuing Water’.

The webinar featured Punjab's minister of irrigation and speakers from WWF-Pakistan, Hisaar Foundation, and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council.

The webinar focused on valuing water in agrarian economies like Pakistan by encouraging a collective action approach to conserve and sustainably use shared water resources.

In his keynote address, Punjab's Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari stressed the urgency of putting water at the heart of action plans and policy.

“Our government is focused on a policy, on usage and distribution of water, including irrigation, agriculture and industrial use, as there are water inefficiencies in the agriculture sector which is consuming more than 90% of the country’s water resources," he said.

Adding to the minister's point, the LUMS Center for Water Informatics & Technology Director Dr Abubakr Muhammad stressed the need to deploy modern technologies to farmers. 

“It is important to integrate technologies, such as moisture sensors and drip irrigation, with good practices of sustainable agriculture such as mulching and raised beds. These technologies and practices must be indigenised and supported for wide adoption by supporting local industry.”

On the occasion, Nestlé Pakistan's Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Waqar Ahmad spoke about the company's "Caring for Water (C4W)-Pakistan initiative," and said that "Nestlé is working with a wide range of partners to conserve shared water resources, including the Punjab Agriculture Department, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), PARC, WWF and LUMS, in its efforts to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Related items

“Under our broad sustainability agenda and our C4W-Pakistan initiative, we have collectively installed a drip irrigation system on 152 acres of farmers in our value chain, with an annual estimated water saving of 428 million litres. We also aim to scale up our investment in low-cost smart soil moisture sensors which send regular updates to farmers about which area to irrigate and how much,” he added.

During the discussion, panellists emphasised the importance of collective action and water stewardship to enhance the capacity of other businesses and sectors. The discussion consisted of comments from other notable speakers, including the Chairperson of Hisaar Foundation Simi Kamal, Director of Climate, Energy and Water Resources Institute Dr Bashir Ahmad, CEO, WWF-Pakistan Hammad Naqi, Post-Doctorate Fellow and Adjunct Faculty, LUMS, Dr Fozia Parveen.

World Water Day, held on 22 March every year since 1993, focuses on the importance of freshwater. World Water Day celebrates water and raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis.

More From Pakistan:

What do Daska voters prioritise while casting their ballot?

What do Daska voters prioritise while casting their ballot?
Buzdar breaks silence on rumours of his inbound 'removal' as Punjab chief minister

Buzdar breaks silence on rumours of his inbound 'removal' as Punjab chief minister
Pakistanis react to PM Imran Khan's perceived 'lack of hospitality'

Pakistanis react to PM Imran Khan's perceived 'lack of hospitality'

Pakistan was not created to make Nawaz, Zardari rich, PM Imran Khan says

Pakistan was not created to make Nawaz, Zardari rich, PM Imran Khan says
Islamabad imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise

Islamabad imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise
PTI lawmaker Malik Shehzad Awan steps down after being sidelined for NA-249 ticket

PTI lawmaker Malik Shehzad Awan steps down after being sidelined for NA-249 ticket
PPP will not leave the PDM: Nayyar Bukhari

PPP will not leave the PDM: Nayyar Bukhari
Govt eyes ordinance to rescind tax exemptions for various sectors

Govt eyes ordinance to rescind tax exemptions for various sectors
PDM's long march likely to take place after Ramazan: Fazlur Rehman

PDM's long march likely to take place after Ramazan: Fazlur Rehman
Karachi coronavirus positivity ratio exceeds 5%

Karachi coronavirus positivity ratio exceeds 5%
Villagers in Rohri kill cheetah for hunting their cattle

Villagers in Rohri kill cheetah for hunting their cattle
BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

Latest

view all