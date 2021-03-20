Can't connect right now! retry
Inside Prince Harry and William's 'decades-old complicated' relationship with Charles

Prince Charles controls all money due to which he often has tiffs with his sons, Prince Harry and William

Prince Harry and William have had a tainted relationship with their father, Prince Charles which dates back to the untimely demise of their beloved mother. 

Ever since Princess Diana passed away, the father-son duo's relationship has been on the rocks. 

"There has always been this complicated relationship with their dad," a palace source told PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

The insider added that it is Prince Charles who controls the money and manages all the finances. 

"It's not a straightforward father-son relationship," the palace source added. "He is their father and their boss, and they are beholden to him to fund their offices and lives."

A close insider further said, "Tension between Charles and the boys has always surrounded money, because Charles is the one who holds all the power."

