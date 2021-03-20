Javed Sheikh receives coronavirus vaccine

Veteran Pakistani film and TV star Javed Sheikh has also received his vaccination against coronavirus.



The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor got coronavirus vaccine at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi.

Talking to media after the jab, Javed Sheikh said ‘I feel very good after getting the vaccine. I feel safe."

The veteran actor also urged other citizens aged above 60 to get vaccinated against the virus.

He also thanked Sindh government for making vaccination arrangements for senior artists at Arts Council of Pakistan.

Earlier, Samina Peerzada and Talat Hussain received their coronavirus vaccine after Pakistan announced the vaccination drive for elderly people.

Samina, 65 turned to Twitter and posted her adorable photo while receiving the jab recently. She also shared her experience with the fans.

Meanwhile, Talat also got his vaccination at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi recently.

Other stars including Armeena Khan, Bushra Ansari and Reema Khan have also received the vaccination.