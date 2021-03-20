Priyanka Chopra says she was aware of Islam as her dad used to ‘sing in a mosque’

Priyanka Chopra said that her late father made sure that she grew up with an acceptance for all religions

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the talk show host is now chatting with Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra.

The Baywatch star, 38, got candid about her religious views and how she was brought up in a secular environment due to the many religions that surrounded her in India.

Oprah asked the actor about India's ‘spiritual energy’, to which she said: "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well.”

“I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it,” she said.

Chopra further said that her late father made sure that she grew up with an acceptance for all religions: "I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that.”