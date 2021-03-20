Can't connect right now! retry
Prime Minister Imran Khan to take calls from the public again

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taking calls from the public again soon.

This was announced by PTI Senator Faisal Javed on Twitter Saturday.

PM Khan took calls from the public in February too. Anyone could call on on 051-9210809 to get in touch with the Prime Minister. He took calls for around 90 minutes.

A time and date for the second round of calls will be announced soon, Javed said, adding that the conversations between members of the public and the premier will be broadcast simultaneously on television, radio and digital media.

