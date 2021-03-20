Lahore motorway rape: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death by Anti Terrorism Court

Abid Malhi (left) and Shafqat Ali alias Bagga (right). — Punjab Police/Handout via Geo.tv

A Lahore Anti Terrorism Court on Saturday sentenced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali to death for gang-raping a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway last year.

The verdict, which was reserved on Thursday, was pronounced today by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatt.

According to Geo News correspondent Ahmed Faraz, the trial took place in Lahore's Camp Jail, and Judge Bhatt had heard the proceedings.

The judge arrived at the jail at 5pm and after 25 minutes announced the verdict.

This is a landmark decision as it is for the first time that convicts in a gang-rape case have been handed death sentences.

Both the culprits were also given a life imprisonment sentence, and slapped with a fine of Rs50,000 each.

The decision comes six and a half months after the crime took place.

The judgment was announced in the presence of the local magistrate, police officials, the defendant, and the culprits.

The culprits will be transferred from Camp Jail to Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the sentence will be carried out.

As many as 50 witnesses appeared before the court to record their statements in the case.

In 2018, Imran Ali, who was found guilty of raping seven-year-old Zainab from Kasur, was sentenced to death and hanged the same year.



The incident



On September 9, 2020, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali had raped a woman at gunpoint in the Lahore's Gujjarpura area in the presence of her children after her car ran out of fuel and she was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11).

The men stole Rs100,000 worth of money, jewellery, and ATM cards before fleeing, the woman had told police at the time.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident — which had sparked protests across Pakistan over sexual violence against women and a lack of accountability — was lodged at the Gujjarpura police station under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken "strict notice" of the incident, and later okayed a law for the chemical castration of sexual abusers.

The draft of the anti-rape ordinance includes increasing women’s role in policing, fast-tracking rape cases, and witness protection.







