Saba Ali Khan shares first photo of Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan shared the first adorable photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s newborn son with his dad as he turned one month old.



Saba took to Instagram and shared one of the first pictures of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s second baby with the father to celebrate one month of baby’s birth.

Tagging Kareena, she posted the picture with caption, “One month, I love you.”

The endearing photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021.

The Good Newwz actress had also shared the first sweet photo of the son on International Women’s Day.