Sunday Mar 21 2021
Web Desk

Martin Luther King Jr’s daughter Bernice King backs Justin Bieber over album criticism

Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Martin Luther King Jr’s daughter Bernice King has backed Justin Bieber for using MLK’s archival audio on his newly released album Justice.

Bieber was at the centre of criticism after his album began with King saying "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”.

Trolls began spewing criticism as it seemed irrelevant especially since it progresses into speaking about his wife Hailey Bieber.

However, the daughter of the famed minister did not think otherwise and instead shared a post on Twitter siding with the Sorry singer and thanking him for his support to the King Center, which is a social justice organisaton she heads. 

"Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something," she wrote. 

Take a look:


