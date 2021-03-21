Watch: Robbers loot Karachi family, flee with 120 tolas gold, cash, mobile phones

KARACHI: The CCTV footage of men robbing a Karachi family of 120-tola gold, cash and mobile phones has been obtained by Geo News.

According to police, the incident took place outside a house in Karachi's Khayaban-e-Muhafiz area where armed robbers stole valuables from a family outside their house.

The incident took place on the night of March 20 at 01:45 am, according to police.

The robbers, who came on a motorcycle, can be seen taking the valuables from the family, who are sitting inside a car.

After looting the family, the robbers can be seen in the video fleeing from the spot.

Police said the family were busy in preparations for a wedding, which was why they had a lot of jewellery on them when the robbery took place.

Karachi Police said efforts are being made to arrest the suspects.