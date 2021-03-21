Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Robbers loot Karachi family, flee with 120 tolas gold, cash, mobile phones

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

KARACHI: The CCTV footage of men robbing a Karachi family of 120-tola gold, cash and mobile phones has been obtained by Geo News.

According to police, the incident took place outside a house in Karachi's Khayaban-e-Muhafiz area where armed robbers stole valuables from a family outside their house.

The incident took place on the night of March 20 at 01:45 am, according to police.

The robbers, who came on a motorcycle, can be seen taking the valuables from the family, who are sitting inside a car.

After looting the family, the robbers can be seen in the video fleeing from the spot.

Police said the family were busy in preparations for a wedding, which was why they had a lot of jewellery on them when the robbery took place.

Karachi Police said efforts are being made to arrest the suspects. 

More From Pakistan:

Will establish a fashion university in Lahore, says renowned designer Mehmood Bhatti

Will establish a fashion university in Lahore, says renowned designer Mehmood Bhatti
Imran Khan health update: PM, first lady feeling 'comfortable with mild symptoms'

Imran Khan health update: PM, first lady feeling 'comfortable with mild symptoms'
Beware of those who create doubt about coronavirus vaccine, says President Alvi

Beware of those who create doubt about coronavirus vaccine, says President Alvi
Islamabad's Shah Faisal Mosque reopened for congregational prayers

Islamabad's Shah Faisal Mosque reopened for congregational prayers
Pakistan will not undergo 'complete lockdown', confirms NCOC chief Asad Umar

Pakistan will not undergo 'complete lockdown', confirms NCOC chief Asad Umar
Pakistan to support Sri Lanka against UNHRC’s war crimes resolution: report

Pakistan to support Sri Lanka against UNHRC’s war crimes resolution: report
Wary of rising coronavirus cases, NCOC to decide about Pakistan Day parade tomorrow

Wary of rising coronavirus cases, NCOC to decide about Pakistan Day parade tomorrow

Travellers from countries severely affected by coronavirus barred from entering Pakistan

Travellers from countries severely affected by coronavirus barred from entering Pakistan
Islamabad schools may remain closed for an extended period: report

Islamabad schools may remain closed for an extended period: report
Kuwait FM enters self-isolation following meeting with PM Imran Khan

Kuwait FM enters self-isolation following meeting with PM Imran Khan
Woman bureaucrat in Balochistan transferred four times in 36 days

Woman bureaucrat in Balochistan transferred four times in 36 days
Does Jemima Khan know how to speak Urdu?

Does Jemima Khan know how to speak Urdu?

Latest

view all