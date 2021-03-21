Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 21 2021
Royal expert thinks Prince Harry will face the music over his remarks about Prince Charles

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Prince Harry's remarks about Prince Charles will backfire, said royal biographer Hugo Vickers while commenting on the Duke's interview with  Oprah interview.

“That was intended to inflict damage on him but in the long run it won’t do, he said, adding that “I’m sure Harry and Meghan’s popularity will be damaged in the long run.”

In the interview, Prince Harry said that his father Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had stopped taking his calls.

He denied blindsiding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, saying he had too much respect for her.

“I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?”

Asked why Charles had stopped taking his calls, Harry said:

“By that point, I took matters into my own hands, it was like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s and for Archie’s as well.”... Web Desk/Reuters 

