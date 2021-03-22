Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with Hanif Mohammad's grandson Shehzar Shoaib

Pakistan's versatile actress Sohai Ali Abro got married to a first class cricketer Shehzar Mohammad, son of former Test player Shoaib Mohammad on Sunday.

The charming TV and film personality, who is loved for her unmatched acting skills, wore a traditional bridal dress on the auspicious occasion of her life.



Shehzar Mohammad, who is grandson of legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad, donned a golden Sherwani on his memorable day.



Fans and well-wishers extended heartfelt wishes to the couple for beginning a new journey in life together. Photos of the newly-weds have been doing rounds on social media.

Renowned actress Humayun Saeed and many other showbiz and sports celebrities attended the event and wished the newlyweds a happy married life.



Taking to his Instagram account, Humayun Saeed shared a picture of Sohai Ali Abro and Shehzar Mohammad from their wedding ceremony and captioned it: Many congratulations to Sohai and Shehzar. May Allah bless you both with lots and lots of happiness, prosperity and a lifetime of togetherness.



