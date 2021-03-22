Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 22 2021
Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with Hanif Mohammad's grandson Shehzar Shoaib

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Pakistan's versatile actress Sohai Ali Abro got married to a first class cricketer Shehzar Mohammad, son of former Test player Shoaib Mohammad on Sunday.

The charming TV and film personality, who is loved for her unmatched acting skills, wore a traditional bridal dress on the auspicious occasion of her life.

Shehzar Mohammad, who is grandson of legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad,  donned a golden Sherwani on his memorable day.

Fans and well-wishers extended heartfelt wishes to the couple for beginning a new journey in life together. Photos of the newly-weds have been doing rounds on social media.

Renowned actress Humayun Saeed and many other showbiz and sports celebrities attended the event and wished the newlyweds a happy married life. 

Taking to his Instagram account, Humayun Saeed shared a picture of Sohai Ali Abro and Shehzar Mohammad from their wedding ceremony and captioned it: Many congratulations to Sohai and Shehzar. May Allah bless you both with lots and lots of happiness, prosperity and a lifetime of togetherness.


