PPP, PML-N differences intensify as Nawaz refuses to talk to Zardari post hard-hit address

ISLAMABAD: The differences between two major Opposition parties PML-N and PPP have intensified further as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif refused to talk to former president Asif Ali Zardari after his hard-hitting address in the PDM head of parties closed-door meeting last week.

According to a news report published in The News, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is trying hard for a reconciliation between the two as he spoke with both leaders separately a day after the meeting.

During the meeting, the PPP leader refused to submit resignations from assemblies and participate in the long march against the government.

According to sources, the reason for the tension between the parties is the issue of resignation from the assemblies and sit-ins after a long march.

In addition, a series of recent events also aggravated the relationship between the two parties.

One event includes the nomination of the leader of Opposition in the Senate and support for the PML-N candidate on Karachi's NA-249 seat where the PML-N has fielded Miftah Ismail as its candidate under a previous understanding between the PDM member parties.

The PPP has also designated its candidate in the contest by defying the understanding.

Following the development, former prime minister and senior vice president of the PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, visited Zardari House on Saturday to muster the support of the PPP for Miftah and had a meeting with the PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The sources said that the PPP leader didn’t give assurances to the visiting PML-N leader for the Karachi polls. Instead, he put it off on the pretext of consulting the party before taking any decision.

The sources revealed that Abbasi has reported the matter to party head Nawaz Sharif and sought his guidance.

Fazl could dash to Karachi for a meeting with the PPP leaders this week provided he receives a positive signal from there, the sources added.

He will make yet another attempt for the restoration of mutual confidence between PML-N and PPP stalwarts.

The PDM chief will try to have a trilateral conference with Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari while in Karachi, the sources added.