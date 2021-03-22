Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Senate chairman election: PPP challenges returning officer's ruling in Islamabad court

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani. Photo: File

  • PPP asks Islamabad High Court to overturn returning officer's  ruling and declare Yousaf Raza Gillani the Senate chairman. 
  • Party wants IHC to declare the seven votes cast in favour of Gillani legal.
  • The plea was filed by Farooq H Naek on behalf of Senator Gillani.

The PPP challenged on Monday the returning officer’s (RO) decision on the Senate chairman election in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The plea was filed by Farooq H Naek on behalf of Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani. He appealed to the court to declare the seven votes cast in favour of the PPP candidate legal and approve him as the Senate chairman.

In the petition, Gillani told the court that seven votes cast in his favour were rejected by the RO during the election for the Senate chairman. The petition reads that the RO’s order to declare the votes illegal should be overturned.

Read more: Sadiq Sanjrani triumphs over Yousaf Raza Gillani in Senate election

Earlier this month, Sadiq Sanjrani, the PTI-led government's candidate, won a knife-edge Senate chairman election over Gillani, fielded by the Opposition parties' anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner.

Sanjrani received 48 votes, while Gillani bagged 42. Eight of the 98 votes in total were rejected, including those that had a stamp on both names.

The PPP had already announced that it would challenge the RO's ruling in court. 

Read more: PPP to approach IHC against rejection of votes in Senate chairman election

During the Senate election, PDM's Gillani had emerged as the victor from his Islamabad seat, beating Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh — associated with the ruling PTI — in what was arguably the most-watched contest.

Gillani had bagged 169 votes, whereas Shaikh got 164. One vote had not been cast.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab govt may close wedding halls, ban sports activities for two weeks: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Punjab govt may close wedding halls, ban sports activities for two weeks: Firdous Ashiq Awan
PPP vs PML-N over Senate opposition leader slot

PPP vs PML-N over Senate opposition leader slot
LHC suspends sessions court order directing FIA to register harassment case against Babar Azam

LHC suspends sessions court order directing FIA to register harassment case against Babar Azam
Coronavirus: Sindh, Balochistan should impose travel restrictions to avoid Punjab fiasco, warn health officials

Coronavirus: Sindh, Balochistan should impose travel restrictions to avoid Punjab fiasco, warn health officials
PPP, PML-N differences intensify as Nawaz refuses to talk to Zardari post hard-hit address

PPP, PML-N differences intensify as Nawaz refuses to talk to Zardari post hard-hit address
Govt to review Russian vaccine price after importer raises reservations

Govt to review Russian vaccine price after importer raises reservations
COVID-19: Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman pray for PM Imran Khan's recovery

COVID-19: Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman pray for PM Imran Khan's recovery
SSGC, SNGPL want major increase in gas price in Pakistan

SSGC, SNGPL want major increase in gas price in Pakistan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: NCOC decides to tighten restrictions amid rising cases

Coronavirus in Pakistan: NCOC decides to tighten restrictions amid rising cases
Coronavirus: Decision about schools' closure to be taken on March 24: Shafqat Mehmood

Coronavirus: Decision about schools' closure to be taken on March 24: Shafqat Mehmood
Pakistan Day to be celebrated mostly virtually amid COVID-19

Pakistan Day to be celebrated mostly virtually amid COVID-19

Latest

view all