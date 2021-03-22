Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Unseen clips from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to send alarm bells ringing

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

'There is a lot of interest in showing Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview in full,' said an insider 

The unseen clips of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey will send alarm bells ringing once it airs on the UK television. 

According to a report, the never-before-seen snippets of the interview are all set to debut on the screens, after ITV releases them. 

The original interview was initially 3 hours and 20 minutes, trimmed down to 85 minutes when it was finally aired around the world.

As revealed by a source to the Sunday Times, "There is a lot of interest in showing the interview in full.

“The original program was the biggest show of the year so far in the UK and was bought by firms around the world. Showing more of it would be a guaranteed ratings winner," they said. 

The insider added, “Oprah’s production company know they’re sitting on a goldmine so it’s possible a deal could be done."

“The fallout from the interview is far from over and it feels like Harry and Meghan still have more to say publicly,” the Sunday People’s source said.

“There’s certainly an appetite from TV execs to help them do it,” the insider told the paper.

More From Entertainment:

Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles

Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles
Proof indicates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have secret wedding

Proof indicates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have secret wedding
Nick Jonas recalls ‘awkward’ first meeting with Priyanka Chopra’s mum

Nick Jonas recalls ‘awkward’ first meeting with Priyanka Chopra’s mum
Queen Elizabeth barred from removing Prince Harry from line of succession

Queen Elizabeth barred from removing Prince Harry from line of succession

Kylie Jenner blasted for donating only $5000 for makeup artist's $100k surgery

Kylie Jenner blasted for donating only $5000 for makeup artist's $100k surgery
Prince Charles and Prince William’s bond gets strong after Harry’s bombshell claims

Prince Charles and Prince William’s bond gets strong after Harry’s bombshell claims
Princess Eugenie's royal move dampened by Harry and Meghan's debacle again

Princess Eugenie's royal move dampened by Harry and Meghan's debacle again

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Kate Middleton gearing up to clutch the ‘Princess of Wales’ title

Kate Middleton gearing up to clutch the ‘Princess of Wales’ title
Chester Bennington’s widow is remembering Linkin Park singer in an emotional tribute

Chester Bennington’s widow is remembering Linkin Park singer in an emotional tribute
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'to spend more time together' in Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'to spend more time together' in Dominican Republic

Kanye West still hoping Kim Kardashian doesn’t go through with divorce

Kanye West still hoping Kim Kardashian doesn’t go through with divorce

Latest

view all