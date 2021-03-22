Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 22 2021
Janhvi Kapoor claps back against claims of ‘vain’ snobbery

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor recently sat down for a chat and got candid about growing queries of her vanity.

The star was quoted telling the Times of India, “No, I am not a vanity freak. In fact, in my latest shoot of 'Good Luck Jerry' in Punjab, I tended to eat so much that I got a double chin and my DOP had to change camera angles. I don't brood over such things. I don't bother if I gain weight. But yes, I am bothered when it comes to performance.”

“I read them and take the criticism constructively. That matters to me more than the compliments. But I also come to know if someone has written with vendetta in mind. I have reached a stage where I can filter honest opinions from vindictive ones. A person knows his limitations and what he/she needs to work on.”

