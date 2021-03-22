Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 22 2021
Kangana Ranaut touches on her struggles with 'Thalaivi'

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Kangana Ranaut touches on her struggles with ‘Thalaivi’

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut turns to social media to shed light on one of her biggest struggles with Thalaivi.

The actor showed off clips from her upcoming Thalaivi starter over on Twitter and even captioned the shots with an explanation that read, “One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi.”

“Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever.”

