Schools closure: Hilarious Shafqat Mehmood memes go viral again as NCOC holds meeting

Monday Mar 22, 2021
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held an important meeting today to deliberate on many important issues relating to the coronavirus, with schools closure being one of them. As usual, all eyes were on Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.
Once again, Pakistani students didn't disappoint and came up with hilarious memes to tickle our funny bones.
As details poured on social media about the meeting and the decisions taken during them the country's nerve centre tackling the coronavirus, here are some of the hilarious memes that were doing the rounds on social media:
One Pakistani user posted a message, loud and clear for the education minister.
Twitter user @mohsi21 couldn't wait for the news. Along with the rest of us.
Another user, @SanemKhan7 outlined her expectations from "Shafqat Chachu" as the key NCOC meeting was underway.
The minister may have broken millions of hearts in Pakistan when he said it is difficult for the government to close schools. Tayaba Khan uses humour in an apt manner to catch this reaction.
"Taareekh maaf nahi keregy," Atif Gajjar's message to the minister, urging him not to "back down" from keeping schools and other educational institutions closed.
For Abdullah, Shafqat 'jani' holds more value than gold.
Backbenchers disappointed over the schools statement weren't willing to let go of it that easily.
Aqib Muaab demanded a "Ramazan package". For students only.
Mehmood had earlier said that the NCOC believed that there is a high risk of coronavirus spreading in schools.
The minister was speaking at a ceremony held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries where he shared his opinion about the pandemic situation in the country and its effects on the education sector.
Mehmood had said that the government not close schools despite pressure from health authorities.
The minister had also said : "NCOC believed that there's a high risk of COVID-19 spread in schools. 50 million children are linked with education and if someone got infected, the disease would spread."
Mehmood stated that we tried to keep schools open where things are better.