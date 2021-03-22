Khairpur student alleges three men gang-raped her for 7 months

FSc student says three men raped her for seven months, filmed the ordeal.

Student says she paid the alleged abusers Rs700,000 but they are still blackmailing her for more money.

Police arrest one suspect, are conducting raids for the other two.

KHAIRPUR: A female student alleged that three men raped her for seven months and even filmed the act to blackmail her.

The complainant, a Faculty of Sciences (FSc) student, approached the Women Protection Cell to register her complaint against the three men.



The woman alleged that she was subjected to sexual violence for seven months and that her alleged abusers made obscene videos of her as well.



The student said she had paid off the suspects a hefty sum of Rs700,000 but they were still demanding more money. She demanded the police arrest the culprits and provide her protection against them.



Acting on the complaint, police said one suspect had been arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest the other two.



"After the allegations are confirmed, a case will be registered in the Women Protection Cell," said police.

