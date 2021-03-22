Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Yasir Farooqi

Khairpur student alleges three men gang-raped her for 7 months

By
Yasir Farooqi

Monday Mar 22, 2021

  • FSc student says three men raped her for seven months, filmed the ordeal.
  • Student says she paid the alleged abusers Rs700,000 but they are still blackmailing her for more money.
  • Police arrest one suspect, are conducting raids for the other two.

KHAIRPUR: A female student alleged that three men raped her for seven months and even filmed the act to blackmail her.

The complainant, a Faculty of Sciences (FSc) student, approached the Women Protection Cell to register her complaint against the three men. 

The woman alleged that she was subjected to sexual violence for seven months and that her alleged abusers made obscene videos of her as well.

Related items

The student said she had paid off the suspects a hefty sum of Rs700,000 but they were still demanding more money. She demanded the police arrest the culprits and provide her protection against them. 

Acting on the complaint, police said one suspect had been arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest the other two.

"After the allegations are confirmed, a case will be registered in the Women Protection Cell," said police.

More From Pakistan:

Inter board Karachi issues important clarification on educational institutions' closure

Inter board Karachi issues important clarification on educational institutions' closure
Schools closure: Hilarious Shafqat Mehmood memes go viral again as NCOC holds meeting

Schools closure: Hilarious Shafqat Mehmood memes go viral again as NCOC holds meeting
Pakistani transgender Islamic school breaks barriers

Pakistani transgender Islamic school breaks barriers
Cabinet reshuffles are common, Opposition's strategies came to naught: Shibli Faraz

Cabinet reshuffles are common, Opposition's strategies came to naught: Shibli Faraz
Pakistan Day parade rescheduled amid weather concerns: ISPR

Pakistan Day parade rescheduled amid weather concerns: ISPR
Coronavirus SOPs: Businesses to operate only 5 days a week, close at 8pm in Pakistan

Coronavirus SOPs: Businesses to operate only 5 days a week, close at 8pm in Pakistan
Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife files contempt of court plea against Fawad Chaudhry

Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife files contempt of court plea against Fawad Chaudhry

PM Imran Khan’s latest picture from quarantine

PM Imran Khan’s latest picture from quarantine
PM Imran Khan advises Pakistani youth to become 'selfless souls'

PM Imran Khan advises Pakistani youth to become 'selfless souls'

'Breathing Books' event held to highlight difficulties faced by disabled people

'Breathing Books' event held to highlight difficulties faced by disabled people
Broadsheet case: Inquiry commission wraps up investigation

Broadsheet case: Inquiry commission wraps up investigation
Most staffers at PM's Office test negative for coronavirus

Most staffers at PM's Office test negative for coronavirus

Latest

view all