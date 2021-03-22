4 political parties owe Rs14.3 mn to PHA for holding jalsas at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan

Punjab's Parks and Horticulture Authority writes letter to ECP about four political parties which failed to pay Rs14.2 million in damages for holding jalsas at Minar-e-Pakistan.

PHA says PDM owes Rs10 million while the PTI owes Rs2.3 million in damages.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also owe money to the PHA.

Four political parties that held rallies at the Minar-e-Pakistan have failed to pay Rs14.2 million in damages to the Punjab government's Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Geo News reported Monday.

In this regard, the PHA has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against the parties concerned and recover the due amount.



In its letter, the PHA maintained that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 10 political parties which held jalsas at the Minar-e-Pakistan, owed Rs10 million to the authority, while the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) has to pay Rs2.3 million.



The letter further stated that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have to pay arrears of Rs1.5 million and Rs600,000 to the PHA, respectively.

It should be noted that the PHA has forbidden political parties to hold rallies at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan.