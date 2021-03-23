Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervour

A representative image of Pakistan Day. Geo.tv/Aisha Nabi

The day dawn with gun salutes and special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

President, PM urges people to continue efforts to make country truly democratic, welfare state.

The national flag is hoisted atop of all important and historic buildings which are decorated with colourful lights and buntings to mark the day.

ISLAMABAD: The 81st Pakistan Day is being celebrated across the country with great national spirit and enthusiasm despite the coronavirus pandemic today.

The nation renewed its pledge to work with dedication and professional commitment besides paying rich tributes to national heroes of the Pakistan Movement for their sacrifices.

They are also commemorating the historic ‘Lahore Resolution’ passed on March 23, 1940 that eventually led to the creation of Pakistan within seven years of its adaptation on August 14, 1947.

The nation is paying tributes to leaders of the Pakistan Movement including Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal for their matchless services for Pakistan.

In a prestigious change of guard ceremony at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force assumed ceremonial guard duties with a traditional spirit.

In Karachi and Lahore respectively, officials, parliamentarians and people from all walks of life would throng their tombs.

The youth have decorated their vehicles, motorcycles, cars and motorbikes while residents decorated their houses, bazaars and markets to express their love for the country.

Meanwhile, restrictions on public gatherings due to coronavirus pandemic have provided a new avenue to highlight the sentiments of patriotism among Pakistanis who are expressing their love for the country and its founding leaders, as a buzz has been created on social media including Facebook and WhatsApp with frequent sharing of posts related to Pakistan Day, Quaid-e-Azam, other freedom movement leaders and the armed forces.

President, PM messages

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on the occasion of Pakistan Day have urged the people to continue efforts to make the country a truly democratic and welfare state.

The president, in his message, reaffirmed the resolve to make Pakistan an economically stronger and prosperous country.

He urged the people to remember the Kashmiri brethren, who are being subjected to the worst form of repression and state-sponsored terrorism.

President Alvi said the key to durable peace in South Asia is the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed his commitment to make Pakistan a humane, progressive and prosperous state akin to Riyasat-e-Madina based on rule of law, meritocracy, egalitarianism and compassion.

He said 23rd March, 1940 was a momentous occasion when the Muslims of the sub-continent decided to establish a separate homeland to free themselves from the shackles of oppression and slavery of the Hindutva mindset.

The prime minister also expressed solidarity with the innocent people of IoK who are being subjected to the worst form of atrocities.

He said we salute their courage and will continue to support them morally, politically and diplomatically for the realisation of their right to self-determination under relevant UNSC Resolution.