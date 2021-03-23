Pakistan Day Parade: Holiday announced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on March 25

Pakistani soldiers march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. — Reuters/File

The deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have issued notifications declaring local holiday.

ISPR announces putting off Pakistan Day parade.

Decision taken amid prediction of weather, rains in coming days.

ISLAMABAD: Holiday has been announced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on March 25 (Thursday) on account of the Pakistan Day parade.



It has been announced in notifications issued by the deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

On Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that the Pakistan Day parade — held every year on March 23 to mark the day Pakistan Resolution was passed — has been rescheduled.

The image shows notifications issued by deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi and Islamabad declaring local holiday.

In a statement, the ISPR had said due to ongoing inclement weather and rain showers forecast for the next two days, the parade has been delayed to March 25.

"The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March, 2021 as per program and timings already specified," it said.