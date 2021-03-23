Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Halsey breaks silence on updated pronouns: ‘I’m happy with either she or they’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

Halsey expressed her gratitude to her fans for the out-pour of love she received

American singer Halsey is opening up about her recent change in pronouns as she thanked fans for their support.

Turning to her Instagram, the singer, 26, expressed her gratitude to her fans for the out-pour of love she received after the inclusion of ‘they’ pronouns.

"For those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns. The inclusion of 'they', in addition to 'she', feels most authentic to me,” she said.

"If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best,” she continued.

The singer is currently expecting her first child. Opening up about her pregnancy earlier, Halsey had said on social media: "I've been thinking lots about my body, it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it have leveled my perception of gender entirely." 

