Qureshi expresses hope for Biden admin’s role in solving Kashmir dispute in meeting with US leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed hope that the administration of President Joe Biden would play an effective role in the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute as well as restoration of peace in the region.



In a meeting with US Democratic Party leader Tahir Javed, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the people holding key positions in the US administration had acquaintance about Pakistan and regional matters, according to a foreign ministry press release.

The Democratic Party leader also said the incumbent US administration was concerned about the human rights abuses in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The meeting focused on the Pak-US bilateral relations, economic diplomacy and other matters of mutual interest.

FM Qureshi congratulated Tahir Javed over being conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in recognition of his services for strengthening the Pak-US ties.

He said Pakistan greatly valued its relations with the US as both the countries were allies in the efforts for regional peace, including the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister told the Democratic Party leader that the incumbent Pakistan government was especially focused on the geo-economic priorities.

Qureshi said Islamabad was extending e-visa and other facilities to attract foreign investors. The US companies should also take advantage of the incentives being offered by the government and invest in Pakistan’s multiple sectors, he added.

The meeting also discussed matters related to the Pakistani diaspora in the US.

Tahir Javed thanked the foreign minister and assured him of his continuous efforts for strengthening the Pak-US economic cooperation.