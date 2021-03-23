Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
Web Desk

In call with COAS Bajwa, US defence chief reiterates commitment to ‘maintaining strong’ ties with Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Qmar Javed Bajwa. Photo: Files

  • Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin calls Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
  • Austin expresses gratitude for Islamabad’s continued support for the Afghan peace process.
  • US defence secretary looks forward to "further cooperation" between Islamabad and Washington.

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday reiterated Washington's "commitment to maintaining strong bilateral defense relationship with Pakistan".

The Pentagon chief renewed the commitment in a phone call with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on March 21.

"Secretary Austin reinforced the United States’ commitment to maintaining a strong bilateral defense relationship with Pakistan and expressed gratitude for Islamabad’s continued support for the Afghan peace process," said a press statement issued by the Department of Defense.

In the phone call, the US defence chief noted that he looks forward to "further cooperation" between the two countries in areas of common interest.

Read more: US says ‘productive' relationship with India or Pakistan doesn’t affect ties with the other

The phone call came just weeks before Washington is due to withdraw the last of its troops under a deal struck with the Afghan Taliban and Austin's unannounced trip to Afghanistan on Sunday.

Kabul was the last stop on a whirlwind tour of Asia for the new Pentagon chief, a former career soldier who served in Afghanistan as a division commander from September 2003 until August 2005.

Austin and his entourage flew into Afghanistan on a US-liveried aircraft instead of a military plane that usually carries US officials to the war-torn country.

Details of his visit were kept under wraps for security reasons until after he left.

Before Kabul, Austin had a series of meetings with Indian leadership during his visit to New Delhi.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Day parade: Holiday announced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on March 25

Pakistan Day parade: Holiday announced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on March 25
Moussavi questions Broadsheet Commission's decision to no approach him

Moussavi questions Broadsheet Commission's decision to no approach him
Coronavirus in Pakistan: DRAP satisfied with Sputnik V retail price, says Asad Umar

Coronavirus in Pakistan: DRAP satisfied with Sputnik V retail price, says Asad Umar
PTI's Resolution Day gaffe prompts a history lesson from Twitterati

PTI's Resolution Day gaffe prompts a history lesson from Twitterati
JUI-F dismisses reports claiming Fazl proposed Gilani as Senate opposition leader

JUI-F dismisses reports claiming Fazl proposed Gilani as Senate opposition leader
Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervour

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervour
Putin, Biden congratulate President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

Putin, Biden congratulate President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day
Karachi University shortlists 1,089 students for HEC's Need-Based Scholarship Programme 2021

Karachi University shortlists 1,089 students for HEC's Need-Based Scholarship Programme 2021
In PDM meeting, Zardari said he is weak, cannot battle establishment: Rana Sanaullah

In PDM meeting, Zardari said he is weak, cannot battle establishment: Rana Sanaullah
Sindh Police struggles to regain 'hacked' Twitter account

Sindh Police struggles to regain 'hacked' Twitter account
Lahore's political family has a history of being 'selected', says Bilawal Bhutto

Lahore's political family has a history of being 'selected', says Bilawal Bhutto
WATCH: 'Pawri girl' Dananeer meets 'mujhe maro' Momin Saqib

WATCH: 'Pawri girl' Dananeer meets 'mujhe maro' Momin Saqib

Latest

view all