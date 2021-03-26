Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart stuns as Princess Diana in new photo from set: See inside

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Kristen Stewart's new photo as Princess Diana breaks the internet. Geo.tv/Illustration/Aisha Nabi 

Kristen Stewart is emulating Princess Diana to perfection and as a new photo from the late royal's upcoming biopic is taking the internet by storm. 

Stewart who portrays William and Harry's mother in the movie Spencer can be seen wearing a red and green plaid jacket and white top, as well as replicas of Diana's gold wedding band and iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring, in the second official photo released from the movie set. 

The image takes us back to the time when Diana decided to end her tumultuous marriage with Charles after the royal family's annual Christmas celebrations in 1991. 

Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín, will see the light of day this fall. 

Talking about the challenges of portraying the Princess of Wales on-screen, Stewart revealed last year, "I was really young [and] didn't really know what was going on," she said. "But now, it's hard not to feel protective over her. I mean, she was, like, so young and obviously she comes out to here."

