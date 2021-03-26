Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 26 2021
COVID-19 fears: Bilawal Bhutto advised by Sindh govt to postpone Rawalpindi jalsa, say sources

Friday Mar 26, 2021

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

  • Bilawal Bhutto has been informed that positivity ratio of Rawalpindi is 17% and Sindh has a positivity ratio of 2%.
  • The Health authorities are of the view that the jalsa may increase COVID-19 cases in the province if attended by people from Sindh. 
  • PPP has announced it will observe death anniversary of its founding leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on April 4 at Liaqat Bagh in Rawalpindi.

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to not to hold the public gathering in Rawalpindi as coronavirus cases could spike in the province if people from Sindh attend it, sources told Geo News.

The sources said that the provincial government told the PPP chairman that the positivity ratio of Rawalpindi is 17% and Sindh has a positivity ratio of 2%.

Read more: Lahore's political family has a history of being 'selected', says Bilawal Bhutto

The sources said that the provincial government told Bilawal that if the public gathering is held then Sindh could also get hit by the virus that is rampant in Punjab. They advised the PPP leader to postpone the gathering.

PPP has announced that it would observe the death anniversary of its founding leader former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on April 4 at Liaqat Bagh in Rawalpindi.

