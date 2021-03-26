PM Imran Khan congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed (right). Photo: PID/File

PM Imran Khan congregates Bangladeshi leader on her country's 50th Independence Day

PM Imran emphasises that Pakistan values its ties with Bangladesh.

PM Imran says if Bangladeshi premier decides to visit Pakistan, it would open a new chapter in ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina Wajed, on the 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh and invited her to visit Pakistan.

In a statement, the PM congratulated Hasina on behalf of the Pakistani people and government. He also emphasised that Pakistan values its ties with Bangladesh.

Read more: PM Imran offers condolences to Sheikh Hasina for COVID-19 deaths in Bangladesh

PM Imran said that the relations between the two countries are based on the promotion of lasting peace, security and prosperity in the region. He also told the Bangladeshi PM that Pakistan wants to improve ties with Dhaka.

“I think the destinations of the people of both the countries are connected with each other,” wrote PM Imran in his letter. He added that if the Bangladeshi premier decides to visit Pakistan, it would open a new chapter in the ties between the two nations.

In December last year, Pakistani High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui had met with Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina Wajid in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

A statement issued by the High Commission said Sheikh Hasina expressed "good wishes" for Pakistan after she was informed that the country held the Bangladeshi leadership and people in high esteem and affection.

Read more: PM Imran telephones Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

The statement said the Bangladeshi premier welcomed Siddiqui and assured him of full support in the discharge of his official duties.

It added that the high commissioner conveyed a message of goodwill and friendship from PM Imran Khan, which Sheikh Hasina "reciprocated with her greetings and good wishes for the leadership of Pakistan".

"The two sides agreed to further strengthen the existing fraternal relations between the two countries," said the high commission. "The meeting was held in a very cordial environment. "

The meeting and the statement comes as part of PM Imran Khan's initiative to improve rocky relations between the two countries.

In July last year, he had underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties with Bangladesh during a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Hasina.