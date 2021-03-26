‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ gets 9.7 rating on IMDb

Can't connect right now! retry
Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz starrer drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat has got 9.7 rating on IMDb with just six episodes.

Iqra Aziz took to Instagram to share a photo showing the rating and wrote, “First of all thankyou so much for the love and appreciation you All #khudaaurmohabbat3 got 9.7 Rating on IMDb with just 06 Episodes on air #alhamdulillah.”

She further said “I want to share this moment with a special team member of #khudaaurmohabbat3. You all know the finest producers @abdullah.kadwani @asadaqureshi, one of Pakistan’s critically acclaimed writers @hashimnadeemkhan and the man behind the camera @wajahathussain.syed but no one knows about the man who holds the camera. Thankyou @saqlainraza2427 for shooting this beautiful masterpiece.”

Feroze Khan also shared the same photo in his Instagram story.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serial, starring Iqra and Feroze Khan in the pivotal roles, premiered on February 12.

