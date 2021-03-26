Nadeem Babar has been asked by PM Imran Khan to step down amid probe into petrol crisis: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar addresses a press conference in Islamabad, on March 26, 2021. — YouTube

Asad Umar says PM's aide on petroleum Nadeem Babar has been asked to step down as a probe into the petrol crisis continues.

Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayauddin will also be asked to report to the Establishment Division.

Minister says the decision in no way means the two have been found of any wrongdoing.

Umar details three-pronged recommendations given to premier by committee probing the crisis.



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar has been asked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down from his role as recommendations by a committee probing the petrol crisis are put into effect.



The decision was announced by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in a press conference on Friday to discuss findings by the Federal Investigation Agency in a probe ordered by the premier to ascertain the reasons behind petroleum shortages in the country.



"Secretary for Petroleum Division (Mian Asad Hayauddin) will also be asked to report to the Establishment Division once his replacement is finalised," Umar added.

Umar warned against speculation and clarified that the decision in no way means that the two individuals have been found to have engaged in any wrongdoing.

"The prime minister has decided that the entire chain (responsible for the crisis) has to be investigated [...] this decision was made so that no doubt remains of any one person's possible involvement," the minister said.



Umar, in his detailed media briefing also went over the final recommendations made by the cabinet committee probing the matter.



The committee is comprised of Umar himself, along with federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Azam Swati and Shireen Mazari.

"We forwarded our recommendations to the prime minister, after which he asked for some additional information. When some more information came to the fore, we were given the go ahead to share our recommendations," said the minister.

He said these recommendations have been divided into three categories.



'FIA tasked with making criminal acts prosecutable'



In the first category, criminal acts have been detailed for which the committee seeks to register criminal cases.



"The evidence to be formulated in a way that charges can be brought. FIA has been told to do a forensic audit so that within 90 days prosecution efforts can begin," Umar said.



The following are the areas that FIA has been tasked to investigate:

- Was the legal requirement for a minimum inventory fulfilled by the oil companies?

- Were the sales figures that were reported actual numbers or was there a discrepancy between what was reported on paper and what was actual? Who reported these?

- Was the product hoarded? If so, then who was responsible?

"These are all those things which in the report are prima facie [...] it was determined that these did occur. So I am just saying that the evidence has to be given such a shape that it is prosecutable in court," explained Umar.



He also spoke of certain deficiencies in the system, which also saw legal violations, for example undue advantage taken of a temporary marketing licences, illegal hospitality agreements for where the product will be kept, and the product's sales at illegal outlets.

The minister also spoke of a key allegation in the report regarding delayed berthing of an oil ship so that when new rates are notified, the product can be sold at a higher rate. "A forensic investigation and pinpointing in this also needs to be done to ascertain who was responsible," Umar said.

He said illegal sales will also be covered in the forensic audit.



"Action will not only be limited to fines. [We will ensure] people are handcuffed and sent to jail."

The minister further said that although oil retail companies and fuel stations will be probed in the forensic audit, it must also investigate which government officials facilitated such criminal acts.

"The Petroleum Division will be investigated, as well as OGRA (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority), Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Port Authority," for all the illegal, aforementioned acts, said Umar.

Administrative action