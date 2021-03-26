Hafizabad's Rayan Sheikh and wife brought their baby to their valima

A photo of Rayan Sheikh and Anmol with their baby. Illustration: Geo.tv/Aisha Nabi

Hafizabad's Rayan Sheikh and his wife, Anmol, were the talk of the town a few days ago after photos of the young couple from their valima ceremony went viral on social media.



The reason: their two-month-old baby was there too.



Sheikh, 25, had tied the knot with Anmol, 23, on March 13 last year, only to wake up the very next day to news that outdoor activities — marriages included — had been banned in Pakistan following a surge in coronavirus cases.



Their valima ceremony — the banquet thrown by the groom — was to be held the very next day of their wedding — on March 14, 2020 — but the directives issued by the government meant the couple would have to wait for the pandemic to subside before they could continue with their festivities.



"It was a new development for us [the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown] and we expected it to subside within a few days," Sheikh told Geo.tv.

"However, the lockdown was imposed throughout Pakistan, as you very well know, and was extended beyond Ramazan to even Eid," he added.



Sheikh said his relatives from Saudi Arabia and other countries were to attend his valima ceremony, but when the lockdown was imposed, it was then that his family decided to hold the event at a later date, "with proper planning".



When Pakistan limped back to normalcy in September-October with a significant decline in the number of coronavirus cases being reported daily, the couple still could not hold their valima ceremony.



Sheikh said when marriage halls were finally allowed to hold weddings by ensuring strict compliance with coronavirus SOPs, his wife was expecting their child and wasn't in a condition to be present at the ceremony.



"We then decided to hold the valima after the baby's delivery," he said.

It helped that his family owned a marriage hall.



Sheikh and Anmol welcomed their child on January 19, 2021. The family planned the valima ceremony for March 23, because their marriage hall hadn't been booked for that day owing to the Pakistan Day public holiday.

Rayan Shaikh poses with his son at his valima ceremony. Photo: Rayan Shaikh

"We decided to hold it on that day as it was a national holiday and the entire family was free," Shaikh explained, adding that on occasions like these, most members of his family like to get involved.



Enter the bride and the groom — with their baby