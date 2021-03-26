Queen 'didn't want more divorces', pressured Prince William to choose wife

While Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 10th wedding anniversary is on the horizon, it was never easy for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and at one point the Queen pressured him to make a decision.

"Clearly it's very different for them conducting a relationship in the full glare of the media, and with all of the trappings that William's life as second-in-line to the throne has," royal expert Camilla Tominey said in 2011's William and Kate Into the Future.

"We understand that he may have had doubts, was Kate the one for him? Clearly, he doesn't want to make any mistakes like his father did before him."

The Queen did not want William's fate to mirror his father Prince Charles, who ended up divorcing the late Princess Diana.

"There's pressure on him from the Queen, and Prince Philip, because they don't want any more divorces in the Royal Family.

"I think there are lots of question marks hanging over their relationship, which they need to just take some time out, and get a hold of, and really make up their minds that they wanted to be together."